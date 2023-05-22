StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NOV (NYSE:NOV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

NOV has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of NOV from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.13.

NOV Stock Up 0.8 %

NOV stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $15.23. 2,213,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,327,032. NOV has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.49. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.89.

NOV Announces Dividend

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. NOV had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. NOV’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NOV will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. NOV’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Insider Transactions at NOV

In related news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $210,009.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,356. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $452,913.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $210,009.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NOV

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NOV in the third quarter valued at $274,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in NOV by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,618,829 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $139,446,000 after purchasing an additional 98,904 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in NOV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in NOV in the third quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in NOV by 243.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

