StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on The Container Store Group from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

The Container Store Group Trading Down 2.7 %

TCS stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.18. 250,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,711. The Container Store Group has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $8.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.15.

Insider Transactions at The Container Store Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Container Store Group

In related news, Director Robert E. Jordan acquired 27,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $70,104.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 184,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,350.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the first quarter worth $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in The Container Store Group in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in The Container Store Group by 223.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in The Container Store Group in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment is composed of retail stores, website and call centers, as well as the installation and organizational services business.

