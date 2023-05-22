StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Stock Performance

Shares of TMST opened at $17.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.19 million, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.71. TimkenSteel has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $26.23.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.26. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that TimkenSteel will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TimkenSteel

About TimkenSteel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,715,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,305,000 after buying an additional 865,868 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TimkenSteel by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,705,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,541,000 after purchasing an additional 32,008 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in TimkenSteel by 6.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,539,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,916,000 after purchasing an additional 208,379 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in TimkenSteel by 26.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,399,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,614,000 after purchasing an additional 294,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in TimkenSteel by 0.7% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,051,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,767,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.