StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Shares of TMST opened at $17.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.19 million, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.71. TimkenSteel has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $26.23.
TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.26. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that TimkenSteel will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.
TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.
