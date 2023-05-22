StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded TriMas from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Get TriMas alerts:

TriMas Stock Down 0.7 %

TRS opened at $25.42 on Thursday. TriMas has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $31.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day moving average of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.71.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. TriMas had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TriMas will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 4,000 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $118,720.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,832.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 4,000 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $118,720.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,832.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Fielkow purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,445 shares in the company, valued at $112,280.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,027 shares of company stock valued at $26,008 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TriMas

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRS. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in TriMas by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,488,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,325,000 after buying an additional 553,910 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in TriMas by 14.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,058,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,221,000 after purchasing an additional 388,267 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TriMas in the fourth quarter worth $6,443,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in TriMas by 4.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,151,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,997,000 after purchasing an additional 145,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in TriMas by 140.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,517,000 after purchasing an additional 137,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

About TriMas

(Get Rating)

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers, polymeric and steel caps and closures, including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistant caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts, polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to, beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.