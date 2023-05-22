StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on VMI. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Valmont Industries from $389.00 to $352.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $314.75.

Valmont Industries Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $284.72 on Thursday. Valmont Industries has a 1 year low of $213.27 and a 1 year high of $353.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $297.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 5.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries will post 15.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valmont Industries

In other Valmont Industries news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $160,857.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,457. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Valmont Industries news, insider Aaron M. Schapper sold 4,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.24, for a total value of $1,247,164.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,214,631.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $160,857.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,457. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valmont Industries

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 533,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,339,000 after buying an additional 213,702 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,415,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 145,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,264,000 after buying an additional 85,287 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,067,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,409,000 after buying an additional 71,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,706,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets. It operates through the Infrastructure and Agriculture segments. The Infrastructure segment includes five primary product lines such as Transmission, Distribution, and Substation, Lighting and Transportation, Coatings, Telecommunications, and Renewable Energy.

Featured Stories

