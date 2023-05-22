StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.09.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WBS stock opened at $35.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $56.46.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.07). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 28.33%. The business had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Institutional Trading of Webster Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,594,000 after buying an additional 8,161,424 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 219.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,782,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 68.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,831 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,632,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,259,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,140 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

