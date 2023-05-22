StockNews.com Begins Coverage on XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

XOMA has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut XOMA from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of XOMA in a report on Friday, March 10th.

XOMA Stock Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ XOMA opened at $19.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.06. XOMA has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $32.08. The company has a market capitalization of $222.67 million, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at XOMA

XOMA ( NASDAQ:XOMA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 million. XOMA had a negative net margin of 774.65% and a negative return on equity of 20.65%. Research analysts anticipate that XOMA will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CIO Bradley Sitko bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $37,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOMA. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in XOMA during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,737,000. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in XOMA by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 200,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 51,339 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in XOMA by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,611,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,682,000 after purchasing an additional 80,951 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in XOMA by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 64,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,549 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of XOMA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 54.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About XOMA

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Further Reading

