StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered ABM Industries from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

ABM Industries Stock Down 1.5 %

ABM Industries stock opened at $43.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.09. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $37.68 and a 12 month high of $50.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $135,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 371,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,754,457.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABM. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,059,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,097 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ABM Industries by 353.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,641,000 after buying an additional 1,088,389 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,698,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ABM Industries by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,931,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,808,000 after buying an additional 268,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in ABM Industries by 178.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 398,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,300,000 after buying an additional 255,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business and Industry, Manufacturing and Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions. The Business and Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities.

