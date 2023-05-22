StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Adams Resources & Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th.
Adams Resources & Energy Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of Adams Resources & Energy stock opened at $33.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.07. Adams Resources & Energy has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $61.84.
Adams Resources & Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Adams Resources & Energy’s payout ratio is -47.29%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adams Resources & Energy
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 822 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,658 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,865 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.08% of the company’s stock.
About Adams Resources & Energy
Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: crude oil marketing, transportation and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt and dry bulk, and pipeline transportation, terminalling and storage of crude oil.
