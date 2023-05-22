StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Akamai Technologies to an overweight rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a sell rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $101.06.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $87.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $102.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.47 and its 200-day moving average is $83.40.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.86 per share, with a total value of $25,040.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 86,517 shares in the company, valued at $7,601,383.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total transaction of $301,920.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,814.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.86 per share, with a total value of $25,040.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 86,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,601,383.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 9,925 shares of company stock valued at $776,054 and sold 28,647 shares valued at $2,159,036. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 91,376 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth about $446,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 258.7% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,016 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,200 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRB Corp bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth about $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

