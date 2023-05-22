StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson raised Alamo Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Alamo Group Stock Down 1.2 %

ALG stock opened at $177.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.98. Alamo Group has a 1-year low of $108.35 and a 1-year high of $186.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.48. Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $386.60 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Alamo Group will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.00%.

Insider Activity at Alamo Group

In other Alamo Group news, EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.21, for a total transaction of $72,578.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,812.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alamo Group news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total value of $27,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.21, for a total transaction of $72,578.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,812.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,269,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 82.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,136,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

