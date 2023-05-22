StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut AMERISAFE from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on AMERISAFE in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $58.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ AMSF opened at $54.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.25. AMERISAFE has a one year low of $44.72 and a one year high of $60.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.33.

AMERISAFE ( NASDAQ:AMSF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $79.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.59 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMERISAFE will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 11.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,211,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMERISAFE, Inc engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. The firm covers the construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime industries. The company was founded by Millard E. Morris in 1985 and is headquartered in DeRidder, LA.

