StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Ames National Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATLO opened at $17.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $160.11 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.52. Ames National has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.21.

Ames National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. Ames National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ames National

Ames National Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ames National by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,943,000 after buying an additional 24,918 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ames National by 8.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 245,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,115,000 after buying an additional 18,120 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ames National by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ames National by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Ames National by 140.7% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 30,728 shares in the last quarter. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ames National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. Its activities include personal, business, agricultural and commercial lending, management of the investment securities portfolio, deposit account services, and wealth management services.

