StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Ames National Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ATLO opened at $17.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $160.11 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.52. Ames National has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.21.
Ames National Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. Ames National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.96%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ames National
Ames National Company Profile
Ames National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. Its activities include personal, business, agricultural and commercial lending, management of the investment securities portfolio, deposit account services, and wealth management services.
Featured Articles
