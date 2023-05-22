StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ARCB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded ArcBest from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $101.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on ArcBest from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ArcBest from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Cowen upped their price target on ArcBest from $124.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ArcBest from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcBest has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $116.25.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $86.21 on Thursday. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $65.88 and a 1-year high of $104.87. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.18.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.55). ArcBest had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcBest

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ArcBest by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,993,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,461,000 after acquiring an additional 60,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ArcBest by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,544,000 after acquiring an additional 55,946 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ArcBest by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,879,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,617,000 after acquiring an additional 36,172 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ArcBest by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,957,000 after acquiring an additional 63,476 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in ArcBest by 5.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 713,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,875,000 after acquiring an additional 37,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest

(Get Rating)

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.