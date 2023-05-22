StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. OTR Global cut Autodesk to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $231.30.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $200.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of 53.15, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $235.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.51.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total transaction of $60,190.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,197 shares in the company, valued at $817,533.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $750,601.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,620.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total value of $60,190.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,533.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,671 shares of company stock worth $2,313,602. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 41,317 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,102 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,924 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 125,387 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,101,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 107,210 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $22,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

