StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Banco BBVA Argentina Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of BBAR stock opened at $4.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $880.27 million, a PE ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.04. Banco BBVA Argentina has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $5.29.
Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $784.48 million during the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 16.10%.
Institutional Trading of Banco BBVA Argentina
Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile
Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Banco BBVA Argentina (BBAR)
