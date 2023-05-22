StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Banco BBVA Argentina Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BBAR stock opened at $4.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $880.27 million, a PE ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.04. Banco BBVA Argentina has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $5.29.

Get Banco BBVA Argentina alerts:

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $784.48 million during the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 16.10%.

Institutional Trading of Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 9.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 980,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 80,572 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 532,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 17,580 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 169,620 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the first quarter worth $976,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 376.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 256,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 202,934 shares during the period. 1.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.