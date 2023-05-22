StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Becton, Dickinson and from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $251.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $71.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $269.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $250.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.33.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 25,185.5% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,492,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474,450 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 95,813.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,028,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041,425 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $697,398,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,794,080 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,889,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 397.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $222,041,000 after purchasing an additional 697,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

