StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Bridgeline Digital from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ BLIN traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.96. The stock had a trading volume of 7,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,057. Bridgeline Digital has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.10.

In related news, CEO Roger E. Kahn acquired 28,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,468.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 757,228 shares in the company, valued at $817,806.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Roger E. Kahn acquired 60,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $69,151.26. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,111 shares in the company, valued at $830,046.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Roger E. Kahn acquired 28,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $30,468.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 757,228 shares in the company, valued at $817,806.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 110,777 shares of company stock worth $122,580 in the last three months. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,556 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.31% of Bridgeline Digital as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.

