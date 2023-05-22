StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Bridgeline Digital from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.
Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BLIN traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.96. The stock had a trading volume of 7,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,057. Bridgeline Digital has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.10.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,556 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.31% of Bridgeline Digital as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.
About Bridgeline Digital
Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bridgeline Digital (BLIN)
- monday.com Surges on Price and Volume after Blowout Results
- Can Ryanair Stock Fly Above Resistance Levels, What Earnings Show
- All Aboard! The Sell-Side Has Railroads In Reversal
- Is There Value Left in Lyft Stock?
- Everything About ZIM Integrated Screams Undervaluation
Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.