StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

CDNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum lowered CareDx from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on CareDx from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James lowered CareDx from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens lowered CareDx from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered CareDx from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareDx currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Get CareDx alerts:

CareDx Stock Up 0.9 %

CDNA stock opened at $7.68 on Thursday. CareDx has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $27.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.81.

Insider Activity at CareDx

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 25.25%. The company had revenue of $82.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.08 million. On average, research analysts expect that CareDx will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $25,221.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 537,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,813,444.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,456 shares of company stock worth $92,877. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CareDx

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the third quarter valued at about $297,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 40.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 236,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 68,236 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,495,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,066,000 after acquiring an additional 202,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 46.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter.

About CareDx

(Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its products include AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.