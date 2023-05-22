StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Carter’s (NYSE:CRI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CRI. Wedbush cut shares of Carter’s from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Carter’s from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s Stock Down 3.0 %

CRI opened at $63.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.03 and its 200 day moving average is $73.19. Carter’s has a fifty-two week low of $62.65 and a fifty-two week high of $86.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $695.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.58 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Carter’s will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carter’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Carter’s during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Carter’s by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carter’s

(Get Rating)

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.