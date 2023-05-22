StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

CNP has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim cut CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.75.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE CNP opened at $28.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.88. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $33.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.00.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,998.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,998.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $84,485.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNP. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 30.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,436,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,485,000 after acquiring an additional 333,476 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 12.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,788,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,567,000 after purchasing an additional 318,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

See Also

