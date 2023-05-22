StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

IAG has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on IAMGOLD in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $3.25 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.10 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on IAMGOLD from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.89.

IAMGOLD Price Performance

NYSE:IAG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.79. 737,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,188,466. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average is $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.88. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $3.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $207.20 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 7.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 48.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

