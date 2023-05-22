StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on INCY. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink reissued an underperform rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Securities raised shares of Incyte from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.50.

Incyte Price Performance

Shares of INCY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.49. The stock had a trading volume of 132,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,785. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.91. Incyte has a 52 week low of $63.06 and a 52 week high of $86.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Trading of Incyte

Incyte Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Incyte by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,228,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,414,638,000 after buying an additional 238,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,635,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,491,354,000 after acquiring an additional 798,475 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,552,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,609,000 after acquiring an additional 100,077 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,206,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $613,542,000 after acquiring an additional 56,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,602,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,200 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

