StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on INCY. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink reissued an underperform rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Securities raised shares of Incyte from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.50.
Incyte Price Performance
Shares of INCY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.49. The stock had a trading volume of 132,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,785. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.91. Incyte has a 52 week low of $63.06 and a 52 week high of $86.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.72.
Institutional Trading of Incyte
Incyte Company Profile
Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
