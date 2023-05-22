StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Societe Generale cut shares of ING Groep from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.03.
ING Groep Stock Up 0.3 %
ING stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,248,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,224,418. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $8.14 and a 52-week high of $14.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.65.
ING Groep Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 0.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 260,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in ING Groep by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in ING Groep by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in ING Groep by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 33,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in ING Groep by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About ING Groep
ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.
