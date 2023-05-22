StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ICPT has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. SVB Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.20.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:ICPT traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,368,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,517. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.11. The company has a market capitalization of $441.08 million, a PE ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Institutional Trading of Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ICPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $77.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.89 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA, which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

