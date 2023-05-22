StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Price Performance

Shares of JBSS stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,245. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 52 week low of $67.02 and a 52 week high of $119.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.33.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $1.00. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s payout ratio is 13.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 301.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

