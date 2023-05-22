StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of JBSS stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,245. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 52 week low of $67.02 and a 52 week high of $119.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.33.
The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $1.00. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s payout ratio is 13.30%.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.
