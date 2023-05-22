StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of John Bean Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

John Bean Technologies Price Performance

JBT traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.40. 27,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,280. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.83. John Bean Technologies has a twelve month low of $81.59 and a twelve month high of $126.26. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $529.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.54 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at John Bean Technologies

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $30,651.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,090.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 900 shares of company stock worth $95,787. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies in the third quarter valued at $347,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $459,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

See Also

