StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lennar (NYSE:LEN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.21.

Lennar Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Lennar stock traded down $2.62 on Thursday, reaching $110.97. The company had a trading volume of 925,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,623. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.50. The firm has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.43. Lennar has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $116.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.82.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lennar will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $958,253.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEN. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Further Reading

