StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Littelfuse from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Littelfuse from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $259.00.

Littelfuse Price Performance

NASDAQ LFUS traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $268.04. 6,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,207. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $192.19 and a 12-month high of $281.78.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $609.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.51 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 13.78%. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.99 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 17.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Littelfuse

In other Littelfuse news, Director T J. Chung sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.22, for a total transaction of $453,635.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,404,407.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director T J. Chung sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.22, for a total value of $453,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,404,407.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon Hunter sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $49,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,198.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,825 shares of company stock worth $2,285,516. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Littelfuse

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,907,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 368.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,164,000 after buying an additional 243,843 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 176.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 322,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,180,000 after buying an additional 206,055 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 530,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,817,000 after buying an additional 155,341 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 4,611.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 116,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,696,000 after buying an additional 114,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

Featured Stories

