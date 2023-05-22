StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MAIN. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

MAIN stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $39.27. 251,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,247. Main Street Capital has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $45.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 61.28% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $113.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.58 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Earl Jackson acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.20 per share, with a total value of $117,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,266.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Earl Jackson purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.20 per share, with a total value of $117,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,266.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 5,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $232,518.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,993,165.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,694 shares of company stock valued at $619,006. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Main Street Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 16,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 18.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Main Street Capital

(Get Rating)

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.