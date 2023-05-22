StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Medtronic from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.11.

MDT stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $89.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,238,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,079,485. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $106.06. The company has a market capitalization of $119.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $388,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $1,733,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $1,125,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

