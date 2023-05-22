StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a maintains rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $301.67.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MSI traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $294.58. The stock had a trading volume of 316,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $299.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $283.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.10. The firm has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 1,549.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total value of $399,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total value of $399,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total value of $2,361,411.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,773.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,167 shares of company stock valued at $32,403,063. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,651,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,281,573,000 after purchasing an additional 599,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,158,494 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,608,781,000 after purchasing an additional 22,604 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,531,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,008,362,000 after purchasing an additional 119,907 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,506,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $903,721,000 after purchasing an additional 464,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,775,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $621,567,000 after purchasing an additional 678,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Stories

