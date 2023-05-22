StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NHI. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.80.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE NHI traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $52.40. 44,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,972. National Health Investors has a fifty-two week low of $47.54 and a fifty-two week high of $67.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.63 and a 200 day moving average of $53.71. The company has a current ratio of 12.71, a quick ratio of 12.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.91.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Health Investors

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 173.08%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,404,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,907,000 after buying an additional 60,990 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,191,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,749,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at $55,826,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 919,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,422,000 after buying an additional 29,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 17.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 907,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,787,000 after buying an additional 134,418 shares during the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Health Investors

(Get Rating)

National Health Investors, Inc engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. It operates through the Real Estate Investments and Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP) segments. The Real Estate Investments segment includes real estate investments and lease, mortgage, and other notes receivables in independent living facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.