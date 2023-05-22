StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IPDN traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.50. 13,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,973. Professional Diversity Network has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $7.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Professional Diversity Network

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Professional Diversity Network stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.30% of Professional Diversity Network at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online and in-person networks that provide access to networking, training, educational and employment opportunities for diverse professionals. It operates through four segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), RemoteMore, and Corporate Overhead.

