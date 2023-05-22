StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Realty Income (NYSE:O)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.63.

Realty Income Stock Performance

O traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.34. 1,276,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,468,340. The stock has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.82 and a 200 day moving average of $63.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Realty Income has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.11.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a may 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 215.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Realty Income

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,517,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,733,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,317,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,755,959,000 after purchasing an additional 642,016 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 9.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,146,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,592,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,705 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,591 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,441,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $912,560,000 after acquiring an additional 86,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

