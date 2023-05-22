StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Standex International (NYSE:SXI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating on shares of Standex International in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Shares of NYSE SXI traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $140.28. 3,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,221. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.19. Standex International has a twelve month low of $79.02 and a twelve month high of $143.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. Standex International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Standex International will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.10%.

In other Standex International news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total value of $602,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,149.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,995. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total value of $602,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,149.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,262,900 in the last three months. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Standex International by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Standex International by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Standex International by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 37,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management acquired a new position in Standex International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Standex International in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,412,000. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

