StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Timberland Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Timberland Bancorp stock opened at $23.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.06 and a 200 day moving average of $31.07. Timberland Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $35.62. The firm has a market cap of $191.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.93.
Timberland Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Timberland Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 28.40%.
Timberland Bancorp Company Profile
Timberland Bancorp, Inc (Washington), is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans. The company was founded on September 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, WA.
