StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Timberland Bancorp stock opened at $23.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.06 and a 200 day moving average of $31.07. Timberland Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $35.62. The firm has a market cap of $191.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Timberland Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Timberland Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 28.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSBK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Timberland Bancorp by 26.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 408,177 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after purchasing an additional 84,471 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Timberland Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,604,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Timberland Bancorp by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 40,201 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Timberland Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in Timberland Bancorp by 21.4% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 136,481 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 24,036 shares during the period. 56.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc (Washington), is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans. The company was founded on September 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, WA.

