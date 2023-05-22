StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Titan Machinery from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Titan Machinery Price Performance

NASDAQ:TITN opened at $34.60 on Thursday. Titan Machinery has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $47.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $784.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.26). Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Titan Machinery’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Titan Machinery will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stan K. Erickson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $89,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,049.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Machinery

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Titan Machinery

(Get Rating)

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.