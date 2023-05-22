StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Tupperware Brands from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Tupperware Brands Price Performance

Shares of TUP stock opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.34. Tupperware Brands has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $12.86.

Institutional Trading of Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands ( NYSE:TUP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.53). Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $313.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 116,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tupperware Brands

(Get Rating)

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.