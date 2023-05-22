StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

UFPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of UFP Technologies from $131.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Shares of UFP Technologies stock opened at $152.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.78. UFP Technologies has a 12-month low of $70.27 and a 12-month high of $154.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.24 million for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 12.27%.

In other UFP Technologies news, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.25, for a total transaction of $342,209.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,199,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UFP Technologies news, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 1,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total transaction of $238,240.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.25, for a total transaction of $342,209.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,199,738.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,702 shares of company stock valued at $3,240,563. 10.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UFP Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $413,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,308,906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 135,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,630,000 after buying an additional 41,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $523,000. 80.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

Featured Stories

