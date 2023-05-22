StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on UBSI. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an equal weight rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on United Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, 3M restated a maintains rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

United Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $29.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. United Bankshares has a 1 year low of $27.68 and a 1 year high of $44.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.17.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $362.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Bankshares will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Bankshares

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 427.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 27.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in United Bankshares by 74.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

