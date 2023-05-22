StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ VNDA opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $356.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average of $7.64. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $11.90.

Insider Transactions at Vanda Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 22,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $139,713.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,499,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,341,511.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 22,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $139,713.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,499,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,341,511.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 7,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $48,095.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 121,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,898.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,549 shares of company stock valued at $290,324. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vanda Pharmaceuticals

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNDA. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1,089.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,783,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,788 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 471.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,631,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after buying an additional 1,345,529 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,551,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,907,000 after purchasing an additional 824,114 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,217,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 761,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 243.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 797,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 565,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

