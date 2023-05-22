StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.5 %
NASDAQ VNDA opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $356.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average of $7.64. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $11.90.
Insider Transactions at Vanda Pharmaceuticals
In other news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 22,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $139,713.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,499,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,341,511.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 22,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $139,713.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,499,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,341,511.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 7,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $48,095.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 121,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,898.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,549 shares of company stock valued at $290,324. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.
About Vanda Pharmaceuticals
Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.
