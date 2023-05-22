StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VRTS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

VRTS stock opened at $183.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 22.77 and a quick ratio of 22.77. Virtus Investment Partners has a one year low of $141.80 and a one year high of $248.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 3,020.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,851 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 76,324 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 146,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $27,969,000 after purchasing an additional 68,002 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter worth $12,827,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 896,632 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $215,182,000 after purchasing an additional 48,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,188,513 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $285,232,000 after purchasing an additional 27,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

