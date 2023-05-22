StockNews.com Lowers Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) to Hold

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $289.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Paycom Software from $357.00 to $361.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $399.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $370.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.53.

Shares of PAYC traded up $3.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $289.20. 562,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,337. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $285.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.11. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $255.82 and a 1 year high of $402.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.26, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $451.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $297,813.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,562.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,551,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

