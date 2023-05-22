Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Stratasys from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.50.

Stratasys Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of SSYS stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. Stratasys has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $21.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average of $13.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $159.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.21 million. Research analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSYS. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Stratasys by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,978,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,057,000 after buying an additional 1,561,454 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth about $15,559,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 34.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,883,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,968 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,760,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 33.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,554,000 after purchasing an additional 431,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

