Stratis Achieves Market Cap of $70.89 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001753 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $70.89 million and $1.23 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,839.31 or 0.06792071 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00054563 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00038900 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00018903 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00018863 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000230 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00005986 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 149,377,365 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.