Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.97 and last traded at $34.34. 87,212 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 402,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.29.

SUPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.10.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $153.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.02 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Frank Mottola sold 4,780 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $172,032.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,484.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUPN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,174,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,287,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 174.6% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 611,098 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,140,000 after purchasing an additional 388,589 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 427.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 456,415 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 369,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,004,000. 99.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

