SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Reaches $0.90 on Major Exchanges

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 22nd. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $206.51 million and approximately $13.96 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One SushiSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00003316 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 248,813,081 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,311,477 tokens. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SushiSwap’s official website is sushi.com. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap.

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is a community-driven DeFi platform offering a DEX, yield farming, liquidity provision, and staking options on the Ethereum blockchain. Created in 2020 by Chef Nomi, Sam Bankman-Fried, and 0xMaki, it operates with decentralized governance, empowering $SUSHI token holders. The $SUSHI token incentivizes liquidity providers and enables participation in governance decisions. Users can swap tokens by connecting their wallets, with a 0.30% fee per trade, split between liquidity providers and $SUSHI stakers.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

