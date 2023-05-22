Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) PT Raised to $447.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SNPS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $434.70.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $408.50 on Thursday. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $267.00 and a 1 year high of $418.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $375.54 and its 200-day moving average is $351.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.89, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total value of $1,444,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,723 shares in the company, valued at $6,038,340.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synopsys

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.