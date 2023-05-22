T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $7,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $15,754,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 193,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,120,000 after buying an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 143,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,666,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TROW. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.73.

Shares of TROW traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,401. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.87%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

